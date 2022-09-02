Bismuth Trading Up 1.9% Over Last Week (BIS)

Bismuth (BIS) traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last week, Bismuth has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bismuth has a market cap of $884,728.98 and $74.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for $0.0377 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00015157 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Energyfi (EFT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

