Biswap Price Reaches $0.29 (BSW)

Biswap (BSW) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Biswap coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Biswap has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Biswap has a total market capitalization of $80.24 million and $5.14 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00028950 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00084304 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00039947 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Biswap

Biswap (CRYPTO:BSW) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2021. Biswap’s total supply is 313,479,769 coins and its circulating supply is 273,579,477 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX. Biswap’s official website is biswap.org.

Buying and Selling Biswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Biswap is a decentralized exchange platform with a three-type referral system. It's a decentralized exchange platform for swapping BEP-20 tokens on the Binance Smart Chain network.Telegram | MediumDocs”

