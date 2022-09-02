BitBall Price Tops $0.0007 (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitBall has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a total market cap of $414,134.34 and approximately $2,694.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,925.74 or 0.99925021 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00062380 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00024227 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,728,117 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

