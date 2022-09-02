Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $225,015.00

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 22.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $11.07 million and $225,015.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for $24.61 or 0.00122881 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

