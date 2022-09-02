Bitcoin Atom Hits Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0559 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $34.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

