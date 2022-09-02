Bitcoin Bam (BTCBAM) Trading Down 18.3% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Bam (BTCBAM) traded down 45.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Bam has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Bam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002280 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Bam has a total market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $14,082.00 worth of Bitcoin Bam was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 79.9% against the dollar and now trades at $298.76 or 0.01496501 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001654 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002263 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00829287 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015640 BTC.
Bitcoin Bam Coin Profile
Bitcoin Bam’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Bitcoin Bam’s official Twitter account is @BtcbamG.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Bam
