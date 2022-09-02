Bitcoin (BTC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $29.20 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $382.80 billion and approximately $29.20 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20,000.25 on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.41 or 0.00582035 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00267832 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001118 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005076 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016936 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003605 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,139,525 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.
