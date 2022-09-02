Bitcoin Confidential (BC) One Day Volume Tops $5.00

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $146,783.18 and $5.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 65.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008975 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00208338 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000122 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000259 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

