Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $276,825.00

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $30.38 million and $276,825.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000817 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000242 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000364 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015908 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015849 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

