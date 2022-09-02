Bitcoin SV 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $83.35 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $54.27 or 0.00267024 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $83.35 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,324.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.53 or 0.00583167 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001109 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000061 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004935 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00017211 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003549 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Profile
Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,158,839 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
