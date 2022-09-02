BitcoinZ (BTCZ) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $40,783.00

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $2.01 million and $40,783.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BitcoinZ

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,541,084,889 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

