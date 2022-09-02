Bitcoiva (BCA) Price Reaches $12.52 on Exchanges

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $200.93 million and approximately $299,605.00 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for $12.52 or 0.00062624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Bitcoiva

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

