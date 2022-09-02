BitCore Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0650 or 0.00000322 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitCore has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitCore has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $117,026.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,197.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,597.38 or 0.07908646 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00026917 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00163038 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00285886 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.29 or 0.00758924 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.45 or 0.00581492 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001114 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc.

BitCore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

