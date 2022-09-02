BitCore Trading Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One BitCore coin can now be bought for about $0.0639 or 0.00000321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitCore has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. BitCore has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $119,716.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,927.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.94 or 0.07858283 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00027127 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00162484 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00305519 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.52 or 0.00765401 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.64 or 0.00585333 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001124 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitCore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

