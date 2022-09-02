Bitgear (GEAR) Trading 9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitgear (GEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Bitgear has a total market cap of $111,916.15 and $419.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitgear coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitgear has traded 9% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.27 or 0.01507821 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001658 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002276 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828428 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015773 BTC.
Bitgear Profile
Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,247,931 coins. Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitgear is www.bitgear.io. The official message board for Bitgear is medium.com/bitgear.
Buying and Selling Bitgear
Receive News & Updates for Bitgear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitgear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.