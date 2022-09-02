BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $37,283.00

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. One BitGuild PLAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. BitGuild PLAT has a total market cap of $69,348.21 and approximately $37,283.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitGuild PLAT alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001834 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board.

Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitGuild PLAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGuild PLAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.