BitNautic Token (BTNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.48 Million

BitNautic Token (BTNT) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. BitNautic Token has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $3,130.00 worth of BitNautic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitNautic Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000651 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitNautic Token has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitNautic Token Profile

BitNautic Token (CRYPTO:BTNT) is a coin. BitNautic Token’s total supply is 49,993,221 coins and its circulating supply is 19,078,647 coins. BitNautic Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitnautic. The official website for BitNautic Token is bitnautic.io. BitNautic Token’s official Twitter account is @bitnautic. The Reddit community for BitNautic Token is /r/BitNautic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitNautic Token

According to CryptoCompare, “BitNautic have developed an all-in-one solution for all industry players, which allows shippers to book transport for their cargo choosing and combining the best carriers in terms of price, speed and carrier reputation, based on real users experiences. The platform is built on the Blockchain, which allows full supply chain transparency, secure digital management of data and documentation, safe payments without the need of third party approval, and much more. “

