BitShares (BTS) Market Cap Hits $30.22 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $30.22 million and $464,387.00 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002306 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00094025 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00031715 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00020874 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001503 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00260905 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00022574 BTC.
BitShares Coin Profile
BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.org. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.
Buying and Selling BitShares
