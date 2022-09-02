BitShares Price Tops $0.0103 on Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. In the last week, BitShares has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $30.94 million and $456,328.00 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002274 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00095842 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00031405 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00021464 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001458 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000313 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00262071 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00024283 BTC.
About BitShares
BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.org.
Buying and Selling BitShares
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.