Bitsten Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $223,584.00 (BST)

Bitsten Token (BST) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Bitsten Token has a total market capitalization of $86,316.35 and $223,584.00 worth of Bitsten Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitsten Token has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitsten Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,969.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.43 or 0.00583044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00266077 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00016889 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Bitsten Token Coin Profile

BST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bitsten Token’s total supply is 12,408,272 coins and its circulating supply is 12,000,000 coins. Bitsten Token’s official website is token.bitsten.com. Bitsten Token’s official Twitter account is @blockstamp_info and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitsten Token

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockStamp is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algortihm. “

