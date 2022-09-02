BitTorrent Hits Market Cap of $849.65 Million (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 2% against the US dollar. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $849.65 million and approximately $57,901.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000313 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007678 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007440 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00009303 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005224 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00012338 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars.

