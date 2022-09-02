BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Short Interest Update

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the July 31st total of 4,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $207,374.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,917,449.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,278.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $207,374.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,917,449.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,683 shares of company stock worth $3,434,392. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,047,000 after purchasing an additional 703,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,581,000 after acquiring an additional 147,014 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,702,000 after acquiring an additional 774,423 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 21.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,428,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,788,000 after acquiring an additional 603,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,589,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,092,000 after acquiring an additional 87,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE BJ opened at $74.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $77.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BJ. Citigroup upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.