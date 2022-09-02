BlackCoin (BLK) Hits Market Capitalization of $781,981.68

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $781,981.68 and approximately $212.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00015906 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005236 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000953 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,400,876 coins and its circulating supply is 61,580,370 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.