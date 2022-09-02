BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 239,388 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 48,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 278,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 752.8% during the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 246,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 218,020 shares in the last quarter.

BHK opened at $11.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $17.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

