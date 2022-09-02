Blocknet Hits One Day Volume of $51.00 (BLOCK)

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $51.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001042 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Blocknet has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015746 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005266 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,996,001 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

