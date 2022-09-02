Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,616.00

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market capitalization of $9.75 million and $3,616.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CRYPTO:BLCT) is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io. The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

