Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

BKEP opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.01 million, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16. Blueknight Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 43.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 497.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares during the period. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

