Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGO. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 12,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EGO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $977.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.38. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59.

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Articles

