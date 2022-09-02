Blueshift Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 46.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Down 1.0 %

HSIC opened at $72.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.25 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.95.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.89.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

