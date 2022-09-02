Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $246,000 in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIMC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 375,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,386,000 after purchasing an additional 42,161 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 560.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 25,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIMC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AIMC opened at $37.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 134.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $62.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.80.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $498.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.71 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

