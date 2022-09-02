Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $267,000 in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $232.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.82. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

