Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $272,000 in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 547.5% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 29,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Match Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.81.

Match Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $55.45 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.37.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

