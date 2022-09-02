Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $278,000 in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,318 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 226.5% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,162 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after buying an additional 17,429 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,259 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 132.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,484 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 38,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Price Performance

CSII stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $544.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

