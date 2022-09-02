Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $281,000 in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWIM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Latham Group by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 22,052 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Latham Group by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 92,402 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Latham Group by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 277,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 67,844 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Latham Group by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 426,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 172,628 shares during the period. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Latham Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $672.27 million, a P/E ratio of -43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWIM. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Latham Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Latham Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

