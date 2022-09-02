Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 387,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,814,000 after purchasing an additional 23,334 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 134,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 81,179 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 21,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 28,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.44.

Shares of NEE opened at $86.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.48 billion, a PE ratio of 65.85, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 129.77%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

