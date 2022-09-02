Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Duolingo during the first quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DUOL opened at $93.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.81. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $204.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a PE ratio of -44.01.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $88.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.71 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 816 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $82,685.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,345.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $82,685.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,345.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Natalie Glance sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $128,920.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 131,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,966,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,747 shares of company stock worth $14,094,868 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DUOL shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.56.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

