Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,466,000 after buying an additional 71,121 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,038,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,345,000 after purchasing an additional 53,508 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,483,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,546,000 after purchasing an additional 194,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 223.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,392,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,197 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,282,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,212,000 after purchasing an additional 76,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.25.

TransUnion stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.43. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $72.26 and a twelve month high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 6.36%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

