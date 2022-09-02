Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 1,397 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in Citigroup by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 196.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $48.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $73.72.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

