Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 15,454 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,454 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WRB. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 826.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 1,025.6% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank acquired 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $88,692.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WRB stock opened at $64.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.32 and its 200-day moving average is $65.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.65. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $72.32.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

