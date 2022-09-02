Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 3,526 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,878,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,861,000 after buying an additional 445,302 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,076,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,878,000 after buying an additional 119,916 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,679,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,240,000 after buying an additional 469,700 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,876,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,609,000 after buying an additional 155,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,821,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,914,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 26.52 and a current ratio of 26.52. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $14.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $97.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 190,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $2,286,499.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 591,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,107,013.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marla L. Kessler sold 7,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $88,656.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,324.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 190,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $2,286,499.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 591,758 shares in the company, valued at $7,107,013.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 329,222 shares of company stock worth $3,906,512. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IRWD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

