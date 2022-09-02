Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $245,000 Position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the first quarter valued at approximately $604,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Intrepid Potash by 67.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Intrepid Potash by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Intrepid Potash Trading Down 5.4 %

IPI opened at $44.21 on Friday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $121.72. The company has a market capitalization of $601.74 million, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.10). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 86.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Intrepid Potash Profile

(Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.