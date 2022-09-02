Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.40. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 0.71. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.93). The business had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 16.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 4,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $87,873.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,856.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arcus Biosciences news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $29,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,930.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 4,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $87,873.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,856.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,055 shares of company stock valued at $291,220 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

