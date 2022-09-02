Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Monster Beverage by 3,761.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $89.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.32. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $99.81. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

