BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OKTA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens lowered Okta from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Okta from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Okta from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.57.

Okta Trading Down 33.7 %

Shares of Okta stock opened at $60.60 on Thursday. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $58.12 and a fifty-two week high of $276.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $234,552.01. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,942.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth $2,440,000. Barton Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Okta by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 190,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,755,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 145,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,413,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

