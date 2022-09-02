Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Set at $200.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BA. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $219.56.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $153.66 on Thursday. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.68. The company has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boeing will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BA. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,302,657,000 after purchasing an additional 276,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Boeing by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

