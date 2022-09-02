Bogged Finance Price Down 20.3% This Week (BOG)

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Bogged Finance has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bogged Finance has a total market cap of $6.26 million and approximately $95,702.00 worth of Bogged Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bogged Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,951.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.22 or 0.00582515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00268459 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00016905 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Bogged Finance Coin Profile

Bogged Finance (BOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bogged Finance’s official Twitter account is @boggedfinance. The Reddit community for Bogged Finance is https://reddit.com/r/bogtools.

Buying and Selling Bogged Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bogcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm (the same as Bitcoin). It's a meme-based cryptocurrency. “

