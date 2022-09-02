BOMB Market Capitalization Achieves $187,512.43 (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last week, BOMB has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. BOMB has a market cap of $187,512.43 and approximately $124,406.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,850.21 or 0.99795288 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00062798 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00024347 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 891,165 coins and its circulating supply is 890,377 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken.

Buying and Selling BOMB

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

