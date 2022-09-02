Bonded Finance (BOND) Reaches Market Cap of $7.36 Million

Bonded Finance (BOND) traded up 1,050.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Bonded Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.36 million and $2,027.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonded Finance Profile

Bonded Finance (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonded Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonded Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

