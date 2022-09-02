Boson Protocol (BOSON) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.02 Million

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001248 BTC on major exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $23.40 million and $2.02 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2021. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,710,862 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol. The official website for Boson Protocol is bosonprotocol.io.

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Boson Protocol enables a decentralized commerce ecosystem where all participants share in the value they create. Boson Protocol disrupts e-commerce platforms by tokenizing Things and their commerce data within a liquid digital market, built on #DeFi.Boson Protocol’s vision is to enable a decentralized commerce ecosystem by funding and accelerating the development of a stack of specialist applications to disrupt, unbundle and democratize commerce.BOSON tokens are used to govern Boson Protocol, ensuring consensus around critical decisions and controlling the issuance of funds from the dCommerce DAO.Telegram | YouTube | LinkedInWhitepaper”

