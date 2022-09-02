Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 62,459 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 5.2% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.08. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,201.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,673 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

